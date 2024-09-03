The Rada included the Unmanned Systems Forces in separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that provides for the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the draft law No. 11507.

Details

“The Rada supported the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “There were 294 votes in favor of draft law No. 11507,” Zheleznyak said.

The draft law adds the position of the Unmanned Systems Forces to the list of separate branches of the Defense Forces. At present, the separate troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include the Special Operations Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Logistics Forces, the Support Forces, the Medical Forces

Recall

In June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024, “On the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appoints Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the appointment of Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff. They also noted that Hladkyi is an officer with many years of service experience.