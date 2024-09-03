The Rada included the Unmanned Systems Forces in separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128349 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133210 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219222 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164212 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159556 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209691 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196961 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105233 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 93114 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108271 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105125 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 81355 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196961 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210975 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 68072 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154362 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157252 views
The Rada included the Unmanned Systems Forces in separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24773 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill to include the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces. Draft law No. 11507 was supported by 294 deputies, adding to the list of separate branches of the Defense Forces.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that provides for the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the draft law No. 11507.

Details

“The Rada supported the inclusion of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the separate branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “There were 294 votes in favor of draft law No. 11507,” Zheleznyak said.

The draft law adds the position of the Unmanned Systems Forces to the list of separate branches of the Defense Forces. At present, the separate troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine include the Special Operations Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Logistics Forces, the Support Forces, the Medical Forces

Recall

In June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024, “On the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decree of the President of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appoints Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the appointment of Roman Hladkyi as Chief of Staff. They also noted that Hladkyi is an officer with many years of service experience.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

