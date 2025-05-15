The Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 68 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 634 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11185 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36390 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114677 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119978 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223792 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100918 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70196 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175638 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108692 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175392 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223767 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175615 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191558 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18661 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69208 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56528 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77890 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87591 views
The Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason. While serving their sentence, they will receive only UAH 2,361, after that - according to the law.

The Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason. While serving their sentences, they will receive only 2,361 hryvnias. 244 people's deputies voted for this decision, UNN writes with reference to the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

According to the draft law, persons convicted of actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, as well as for public calls to commit a terrorist act, will receive a pension during the term of imprisonment in an amount that does not exceed the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The same pension will be received by persons convicted of treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, sabotage, espionage, creation of illegal militarized formations, crimes of aggression, war crimes, ecocide, and genocide.

It is noted that after serving the sentence, the pension is assigned and paid in accordance with the law "On mandatory state pension insurance".

In addition, it is stipulated that the pension amounts not received by pensioners who were convicted of the above-mentioned crimes are revised based on the monthly pension amount for the month of pension accrual. The revised pension amount is paid for past periods.

Addendum

As of the beginning of April 2025, there are 10,331,375 pensioners in Ukraine. This is almost 177,000 less than in April 2024.

The average pension after the annual indexation increased to UAH 6,341, which is 10% more than last year. However, inflation for this period was 14.6%, so pension payments even decreased.

According to Opendatabot, every third Ukrainian pensioner receives UAH 3,340 in pension ($80). In total, this is more than 3 million people. At the same time, thanks to indexation, the number of Ukrainians whose payments are less than UAH 3,000 has decreased almost 7 times. Currently, 398,000 citizens (3.9%) have such a pension.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
