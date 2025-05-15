The Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading the bill on limiting pensions for those convicted of treason. While serving their sentences, they will receive only 2,361 hryvnias. 244 people's deputies voted for this decision, UNN writes with reference to the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

According to the draft law, persons convicted of actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, as well as for public calls to commit a terrorist act, will receive a pension during the term of imprisonment in an amount that does not exceed the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

The same pension will be received by persons convicted of treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, sabotage, espionage, creation of illegal militarized formations, crimes of aggression, war crimes, ecocide, and genocide.

It is noted that after serving the sentence, the pension is assigned and paid in accordance with the law "On mandatory state pension insurance".

In addition, it is stipulated that the pension amounts not received by pensioners who were convicted of the above-mentioned crimes are revised based on the monthly pension amount for the month of pension accrual. The revised pension amount is paid for past periods.

Addendum

As of the beginning of April 2025, there are 10,331,375 pensioners in Ukraine. This is almost 177,000 less than in April 2024.

The average pension after the annual indexation increased to UAH 6,341, which is 10% more than last year. However, inflation for this period was 14.6%, so pension payments even decreased.

According to Opendatabot, every third Ukrainian pensioner receives UAH 3,340 in pension ($80). In total, this is more than 3 million people. At the same time, thanks to indexation, the number of Ukrainians whose payments are less than UAH 3,000 has decreased almost 7 times. Currently, 398,000 citizens (3.9%) have such a pension.