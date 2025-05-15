$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 50 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 582 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11163 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36373 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114662 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119971 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223773 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100917 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70195 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175620 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

The Rada adopted in the first reading a bill on the abolition of visas for volunteers during martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The Rada adopted bill №13055, which abolishes visa requirements for foreign volunteers. This will simplify obtaining a residence permit for those who arrived after February 24, 2022.

The Rada adopted in the first reading a bill on the abolition of visas for volunteers during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading draft law No. 13055, which concerns the abolition of visa requirements for foreigners of certain categories. 277 people's deputies voted "For".

This is written by UNN with reference to the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Details

According to the Law "On the Legal Status of Foreigners and Stateless Persons", foreigners and stateless persons must obtain a long-term visa if they wish to obtain a temporary residence permit in Ukraine.

Draft Law No. 13071 proposes to exclude some categories of persons from this requirement, namely:

  • foreigners and stateless persons (except citizens of the Russian Federation) who came to Ukraine to work in branches or representative offices of legal entities established in accordance with the legislation of foreign countries, and are recipients of humanitarian aid;
    • foreigners and stateless persons (except citizens of the Russian Federation) who arrived to participate in international or regional volunteer programs, as well as in the activities of organizations and institutions that involve volunteers.

      Thus, persons who entered Ukraine after February 24, 2022 and apply for a temporary residence permit within 60 days from the date of entry into force of the new law are considered to be legally staying on the territory of Ukraine on a temporary basis.

      People's deputies draw attention to the fact that the general procedure for obtaining such a permit, which provides for the mandatory registration of a long-term visa of type D, significantly complicates the legalization of the stay of this category of foreigners and stateless persons in Ukraine in a special period.

      Addition

      President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding promoting the development of volunteering among students."Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine", - the draft law card says.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Politics
      Verkhovna Rada
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
