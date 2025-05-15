The Rada adopted a bill on the introduction of the "Bolar rule" into Ukrainian legislation

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 26 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 450 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11086 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36302 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114608 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119932 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223695 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100910 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70189 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175569 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108655 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175349 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223702 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175575 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191526 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18648 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69155 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56521 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77884 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87585 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The Rada adopted a bill on the introduction of the "Bolar rule" into Ukrainian legislation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law introducing the "Bolar rule", which will allow the production of generic drugs before the expiration of the patent of original drugs. This will increase competition and lower prices.

The Rada adopted a bill on the introduction of the "Bolar rule" into Ukrainian legislation

Today, on 15 May, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the draft law ‘On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Implementation of the Bolar Regulation’. It was supported by 265 people's deputies, UNN writes with reference to the session of the Verkhovna Rada and the text of draft law No. 13087, which was published on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Details

The purpose of the draft law is to overcome the monopoly in the drug market, which is granted to the owners of the patent for original drugs.

The Chairman of the VR Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, Mykhailo Radutskyi, explained that the "Bolar Rule," which operates in EU countries, gives manufacturers the right to start registering and manufacturing generic drugs (analogues of original drugs) before the expiration of the original drug patent.

The draft law stipulates that drugs can be registered the day after the expiration of the patent for the original drug. At the same time, it is prohibited to sell, advertise or commercialize drugs until the expiration of the patent.

The adoption of draft law No. 13087 will increase competition between manufacturers of generic drugs and reduce drug prices for patients. Also, the state's priority is to support domestic producers. We are preparing a draft law for the second reading

- said Radutskyi.

Recall

New regulations for the pharmaceutical market came into force in Ukraine on March 1. In particular, on February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 168 on stabilizing drug prices, which, among other things, provides for the introduction of restrictions on markups on supply and distribution and retail margins for all drugs, not just for certain categories.

However, this document was not согласован with the State Regulatory Service, as required by law. Also, as it turned out, draft resolution No. 168 was not submitted for legal expertise to the Ministry of Justice, as required by the Regulations of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsHealth
Mykhailo Radutskyi
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine
