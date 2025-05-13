$41.540.01
The procedure for burying unidentified defenders at the memorial cemetery has been changed in Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The government has made changes regarding the burial of unidentified bodies at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Expenses will be covered from local budgets, and the state institution of the cemetery will be in charge of the organization.

The procedure for burying unidentified defenders at the memorial cemetery has been changed in Ukraine: details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the procedure for burial or reburial of bodies (remains) of deceased defenders who remained unidentified at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Government officials have made changes to the Procedure for organizing burials (reburials in case of identification) at the National Military Memorial Cemetery of unidentified bodies (remains) of servicemen, police officers who died (died) as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

The issue concerning the transportation of unidentified bodies (remains) of deceased (dead) persons to the National Military Memorial Cemetery, as well as the provision of ritual items and ritual services, which will be carried out by local state administrations at the expense of local budgets, etc., has been clarified.

– wrote Melnychuk.

At the same time, People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote that the following has changed:

  • burials can be carried out without a court or prosecutor - a death certificate is sufficient;
    • automatic reburial after 6 months has been cancelled - the decision remains with the family;
      • all expenses are covered from local budgets;
        • the organization of the burial is handled not only by local authorities, but also by the state institution of the memorial cemetery.

          Recall

          The National Military Memorial Cemetery plans the first burials as early as May this year. This place is designed for 150,000 burials, said the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliya Kalmykova.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar
          Oleksiy Goncharenko
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine
