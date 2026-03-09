The President's Office does not confirm that trilateral talks are scheduled in Turkey for March 11

The Office of the President of Ukraine does not currently confirm the information that a new round of trilateral talks - Ukraine-US-Russia - will take place on March 11 in Turkey, UNN reports.

When asked whether a new round of trilateral talks would indeed take place on March 11 in Istanbul and whether this had been agreed upon by the three parties, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn replied: "We do not confirm."

Earlier, media outlets, citing an informed source, reported that the delegations had tentatively agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 11. The venue for the talks is to be Istanbul, Turkey.

