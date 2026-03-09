$43.730.0850.540.36
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 11760 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 22055 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 14596 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 35047 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29052 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45931 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65088 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 107670 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55996 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Fox News

The President's Office does not confirm that trilateral talks are scheduled in Turkey for March 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn did not confirm information about a meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on March 11. Earlier, media reported on talks in Istanbul.

The President's Office does not confirm that trilateral talks are scheduled in Turkey for March 11

The Office of the President of Ukraine does not currently confirm the information that a new round of trilateral talks - Ukraine-US-Russia - will take place on March 11 in Turkey, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether a new round of trilateral talks would indeed take place on March 11 in Istanbul and whether this had been agreed upon by the three parties, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn replied: "We do not confirm."

Add

Earlier, media outlets, citing an informed source, reported that the delegations had tentatively agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 11. The venue for the talks is to be Istanbul, Turkey.

Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy04.03.26, 22:04 • 54953 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
United States
Ukraine