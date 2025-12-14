$42.270.00
Publications
Exclusives
The President stated that if peace talks fail, Ukraine will seek another path

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will seek another path to end the war with Russia if peace talks do not yield results. He emphasized the need for a realistic approach to the peace process, noting that financial support from EU partners continues to arrive.

The President stated that if peace talks fail, Ukraine will seek another path

Ukraine does not view the failure of the peace process as the end of the road to ending the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a conversation with the media, writes UNN.

Details

He noted that it is necessary to be realistic about the peace process, but if a peaceful settlement of this war does not work out, then one must pull oneself together and find another way.

We cannot afford to think about it. I understand that we must be realistic about everything. If one or another process for a peaceful settlement of this war, ending pressure on Russia, does not work out, it's like a long-distance run, like a marathon. We must pull ourselves together, find another way, and do everything again to end this war

- Zelenskyy told reporters.

At the same time, the Head of State added that financial support from EU partners continues to arrive – there are 30 bilateral agreements.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan will not satisfy everyone, as it contains compromises. He emphasized the importance of justice for Ukraine and the effectiveness of the plan to avoid new Russian aggression.

Olga Rozgon

