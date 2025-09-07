The President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting next week

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 5250 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 18880 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 33058 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 51807 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 66790 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98333 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 81852 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52531 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56601 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78047 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 9882 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.PhotoSeptember 7, 09:40 AM • 5730 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime02:10 PM • 7250 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support02:53 PM • 11852 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih04:35 PM • 5598 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98334 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 81853 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78047 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 57004 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 79080 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13745 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 19817 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 52434 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 107666 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 49489 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

The President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a Ramstein-format meeting next week, expecting new support packages. A Staff meeting on technological aspects of Ukraine's defense is also being prepared.

The President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a "Ramstein" format meeting next week and the expectation of new support packages from partners. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's evening address on September 7.

This week there will be a meeting in the "Ramstein" format. Today, with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, we discussed the preparation and priorities for the negotiations in "Ramstein".

- said the President of Ukraine.

He also said that he expects new support packages.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, was present at the report.

"We are preparing a meeting in the coming days specifically on the technological aspects of our defense," the head of state noted.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced a technological Staff meeting with the participation of missile, drone, and air defense manufacturers to increase production. In addition, according to the Head of State, today's Staff meeting also included a significant component regarding the Air Force.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a technological Staff meeting soon, at which issues of providing troops with reliable means will be considered: from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response means to the aggressor.

Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - President of Ukraine06.09.25, 20:34 • 3414 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal