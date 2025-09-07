The President of Ukraine announced a Ramstein-format meeting next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a "Ramstein" format meeting next week and the expectation of new support packages from partners. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's evening address on September 7.

This week there will be a meeting in the "Ramstein" format. Today, with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, we discussed the preparation and priorities for the negotiations in "Ramstein". - said the President of Ukraine.

He also said that he expects new support packages.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, was present at the report.

"We are preparing a meeting in the coming days specifically on the technological aspects of our defense," the head of state noted.

