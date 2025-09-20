$41.250.05
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Publications
Exclusives
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 22194 views
The Pentagon will allow reporters access to information only if it is approved by the U.S. government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The Pentagon is introducing new rules for journalists: they will be able to access information only if it is approved by the U.S. government. This rule will come into effect within the next two to three weeks.

The Pentagon will allow reporters access to information only if it is approved by the U.S. government

The Pentagon stated that reporters covering the agency's activities will only be able to access information if they operate exclusively with data approved by the U.S. government. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated in an email that journalists can continue to "enter the Department of Defense" only if they sign a document agreeing not to publish classified information or some less sensitive documents not designated as state secrets. This rule will come into effect within the next two to three weeks.

Information must be approved for public release by the appropriate authorized official before it is released, even if it is not classified. Failure to comply with these rules may result in the suspension or revocation of your building pass

– states the letter to journalists.

Officials noted that this step was necessary because any unauthorized disclosure "creates a security risk that could harm the national security of the United States and endanger Pentagon personnel."

This move comes amid a trend of increasingly restricted access to the nation's largest federal agency during the Trump administration. The new rules give the Pentagon broad authority to label journalists a security threat and revoke press credentials for those who obtain or publish information the agency deems unfit for public release.

- the publication writes.

The authors add that reporters traditionally had access to unclassified areas in the Pentagon to cover the military's interactions with the world. This includes the offices of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, and six agencies.

Context

In February, the White House denied Associated Press journalists access to events in the Oval Office until the news agency began referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the American Gulf.

Subsequently, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth removed media outlets that had their special offices from the Pentagon. These included NBC News, the New York Times, and NPR. Conservative media took their place.

Over the past few months, additional restrictions have been imposed on journalists: in particular, no reporter can go beyond certain corridors without being accompanied by a Pentagon employee.

Reuters and other media outlets banned from Trump's ministerial meeting27.02.25, 01:29 • 101812 views

