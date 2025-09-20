The Pentagon will allow reporters access to information only if it is approved by the U.S. government

The Pentagon stated that reporters covering the agency's activities will only be able to access information if they operate exclusively with data approved by the U.S. government. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated in an email that journalists can continue to "enter the Department of Defense" only if they sign a document agreeing not to publish classified information or some less sensitive documents not designated as state secrets. This rule will come into effect within the next two to three weeks.

Information must be approved for public release by the appropriate authorized official before it is released, even if it is not classified. Failure to comply with these rules may result in the suspension or revocation of your building pass – states the letter to journalists.

Officials noted that this step was necessary because any unauthorized disclosure "creates a security risk that could harm the national security of the United States and endanger Pentagon personnel."

This move comes amid a trend of increasingly restricted access to the nation's largest federal agency during the Trump administration. The new rules give the Pentagon broad authority to label journalists a security threat and revoke press credentials for those who obtain or publish information the agency deems unfit for public release. - the publication writes.

The authors add that reporters traditionally had access to unclassified areas in the Pentagon to cover the military's interactions with the world. This includes the offices of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, and six agencies.

Context

In February, the White House denied Associated Press journalists access to events in the Oval Office until the news agency began referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the American Gulf.

Subsequently, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth removed media outlets that had their special offices from the Pentagon. These included NBC News, the New York Times, and NPR. Conservative media took their place.

Over the past few months, additional restrictions have been imposed on journalists: in particular, no reporter can go beyond certain corridors without being accompanied by a Pentagon employee.

