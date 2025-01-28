ukenru
Actual
The pause is confusing: the OP responds to the suspension of USAID funding

The pause is confusing: the OP responds to the suspension of USAID funding

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27090 views

USAID has temporarily suspended funding for all programs and projects in Ukraine for 90 days. Vereshchuk announced the start of consultations with American partners to resume funding.

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office, called the temporary suspension of USAID funding unexpected and unpleasant news. She reported this in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Vereshchuk, the fact that USAID has stopped funding all programs and projects in Ukraine is unexpected and unpleasant news for both the government and the public sector, but this is not the first or last challenge that Ukraine must overcome.

I am in charge of the humanitarian response, and a 90-day pause from a key donor cannot but be disconcerting. But I am confident that we will stabilize everything on the humanitarian front,

- Vereshchuk said.

She also added that substantive consultations with American partners will begin soon to continue funding humanitarian response projects in Ukraine as soon as possible.

To stabilize the situation, the official called on project teams to keep people and developments.

Recall

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine has been ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures following the U.S. State Department's order to suspend aid programs to other countries for 90 days for an audit.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
ukraineUkraine

