The Paralympic Committee of Ukraine reports systemic pressure from the IPC on national team representatives

01:06 PM • 712 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3178 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17069 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28622 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28614 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42595 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113793 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86498 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45201 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46387 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 35296 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 16004 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 28854 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36110 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 14348 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 272 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36207 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 52002 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 8570 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 29126 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 29698 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 39562 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 45467 views
The Paralympic Committee of Ukraine reports systemic pressure from the IPC on national team representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7064 views

The National Paralympic Team of Ukraine has reported systematic pressure from the IPC and the Games organizing committee. This concerns athletes and coaches.

The Paralympic Committee of Ukraine reports systemic pressure from the IPC on national team representatives

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Paralympic team of Ukraine stated that from the very beginning of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, the national Paralympic team of Ukraine, its athletes and coaches have been subjected to systematic pressure from representatives of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Games organizing committee. The official statement was published on March 11 on the website of the NPC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The team's leadership and its members tried to avoid a radical reaction to these manifestations of pressure, hoping that they were accidental and not biased towards the Ukrainian team. However, recent events have shown that these manifestations are systematic and are becoming critical and shameful towards both the team and its members.

- emphasized the NPC of Ukraine.

Ukraine cited four examples of pressure on the national team:

1. The Ukrainian Paralympic team, with the permission of a representative of the Organizing Committee, hung a Ukrainian flag on the building where they live, which the team had hung on their residences at the four previous Paralympic Games – without objections from the IPC leadership and the Organizing Committee.

Some time after the flag was placed, a representative of the Organizing Committee appeared and forced them to remove it. When the team's leadership asked why and on what specific regulatory basis this was done, there was no answer.

For more than two days, IPC representatives constantly told us that they were thinking about where the Ukrainian team would be allowed to hang the flag on the building where the team lives. Finally, the Ukrainian flag was allowed to be placed where it was less visible.

- reported representatives of Ukraine.

2. Every evening, the team gathers for 10-15 minutes in the common hall of the building where we live with other teams, for a brief summary and to determine plans for the next day.

And in this regard – every day, representatives of the Organizing Committee and the IPC put pressure on the team and its members about the inadmissibility of this short gathering as something prohibited by some unclear document or regulation.

Zelenskyy assessed the participation of Russians and the successes of Ukrainians in the 2026 Paralympics11.03.26, 11:30 • 2492 views

3. At the award ceremony for our champion Oleksandra Kononova, an IPC representative harshly tried to take away small earrings with the Ukrainian flag, on which "Stop War" was written.

Our champion was forced to remove her earrings, without explaining the reason for the danger of a woman's jewelry for the medal ceremony of a Paralympic Games champion.

- the message says.

4. The national Paralympic team of Ukraine was particularly struck by the cynical and illegal actions of IPC and Organizing Committee representatives regarding the family of Taras Rad, champion and medalist of the XIV Winter Paralympics.

The Ukrainian family of Paralympian Taras Rad left Ternopil region to support him in the fight for a victorious Ukrainian result. The family, consisting of eight people, bought tickets themselves and tried to get to the biathlon competition stands to see their native athlete in his fight for victory.

Representatives of the IPC and the Organizing Committee took away Ukrainian flags from the champion's family, women's scarves with Ukrainian national ornaments were taken from the women of the family, and it was stated that this was done in accordance with IPC rules.

- reported the National Paralympic Committee.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine demands that the IPC leadership begin the process of returning to the provisions of the IPC Constitution, and in accordance with them, coordinate the activities of the IPC executive bodies during the implementation of their functions at the XIV Winter Paralympic Games.

Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians11.03.26, 12:48 • 7088 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietySports
War in Ukraine
Ukraine