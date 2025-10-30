The organizer of cocaine smuggling to Ukraine received over 10 years in prison

An organized criminal group established cocaine smuggling into Ukraine. To carry out their activities, the group members sold the drugs through caches in Kyiv and the region, reports the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the activities of an organized group that established cocaine smuggling into Ukraine have been stopped. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv organized the supply of the narcotic drug from Honduras to Panama, and then through the territory of the United States.

Cocaine was hidden in vacuum packages, concealed in the walls of cardboard boxes. Every month, 20 to 30 such parcels arrived, each containing about 100 grams of cocaine.

The organizer opened a postal international delivery office and received shipments using forged documents. Sales were carried out through caches in Kyiv and the region, as well as through postal services. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced the organizer to 10 years and 9 months of imprisonment with confiscation of property (Part 3 of Article 305, Parts 2, 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



The trial against other members of the group is ongoing.

Addition

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers stopped a large-scale international channel for cocaine smuggling from Spain. During the special operation, almost three kilograms of drugs worth more than 18.5 million hryvnias were seized.