The organizer of cocaine smuggling to Ukraine received over 10 years in prison

$42.080.01
48.980.00
uken
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 984 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 3026 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
01:07 PM • 12494 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 35188 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 4872 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 24747 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 23142 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27348 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 18691 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 22568 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Massive UAV attack on Russia on October 30: infrastructure hit, flights delayed in MoscowPhotoOctober 30, 07:25 AM • 11974 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of EnergyOctober 30, 08:17 AM • 25582 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 37722 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 21642 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflict03:14 PM • 4448 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 21926 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 35170 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 38011 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 104813 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 94057 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Odarchenko
Mustafa Nayyem
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 36101 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 43166 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 67254 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 71166 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 52032 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
DJI Mavic
Heating

The organizer of cocaine smuggling to Ukraine received over 10 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

A 44-year-old Kyiv resident organized the supply of cocaine from Honduras via Panama and the USA, concealing it in vacuum packaging. The Obolonsky District Court sentenced the organizer to 10 years and 9 months of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The organizer of cocaine smuggling to Ukraine received over 10 years in prison

An organized criminal group established cocaine smuggling into Ukraine. To carry out their activities, the group members sold the drugs through caches in Kyiv and the region, reports the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the activities of an organized group that established cocaine smuggling into Ukraine have been stopped.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv organized the supply of the narcotic drug from Honduras to Panama, and then through the territory of the United States.

Cocaine was hidden in vacuum packages, concealed in the walls of cardboard boxes. Every month, 20 to 30 such parcels arrived, each containing about 100 grams of cocaine.

The organizer opened a postal international delivery office and received shipments using forged documents. Sales were carried out through caches in Kyiv and the region, as well as through postal services.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced the organizer to 10 years and 9 months of imprisonment with confiscation of property (Part 3 of Article 305, Parts 2, 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).


The trial against other members of the group is ongoing.

Addition

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers stopped a large-scale international channel for cocaine smuggling from Spain. During the special operation, almost three kilograms of drugs worth more than 18.5 million hryvnias were seized.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Panama
Spain
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv