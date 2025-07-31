$41.770.02
The Ombudsman announced how many Ukrainians this year received the status of a person affected by human trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

This year, 112 Ukrainians, including 88 men, 17 women, and 7 children, received the status of victims of human trafficking. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ombudsman's Office has received almost 100 appeals regarding violations of the rights of victims.

The Ombudsman announced how many Ukrainians this year received the status of a person affected by human trafficking

In Ukraine this year, 112 Ukrainians received the status of a person affected by human trafficking. Of these, 88 are men, 17 are women, and 7 are children. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

Lubinets reported that he joined the dialogue platform "Human Trafficking: Life is Fragile, But We Are Nearby," which took place at the Ombudsman's Office. Current challenges related to human trafficking, the protection of victims' rights, as well as cases of forced labor and exploitation in wartime conditions were discussed. This is an extremely important and serious topic.

In Ukraine, in the first half of 2025, 112 of our citizens received the status of a person affected by human trafficking. Of these, 88 are men, 17 are women, and 7 are children. I should note that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ombudsman's Office has received almost 100 appeals regarding violations of victims' rights.

- Lubinets wrote.

In his speech, the Ombudsman emphasized the need to strengthen interagency cooperation, improve the legislative framework, and raise public awareness of this problem.

Separately, at the event, the manual "Your Rights — Your Protection. Assistance to Victims of Human Trafficking" was presented, which will be a useful tool for identifying and supporting victims. I recommend familiarizing yourself with it via the link

- Lubinets reported.

The electronic version of the manual is available at the link.

Addition

In Ukraine, 235 proceedings are being investigated, with over 50 individuals under suspicion. During the same period, 26 indictments against 31 individuals for 59 criminal offenses have already been sent to court, 14 criminal proceedings against 14 individuals have been heard by courts, and 7 individuals have received real sentences.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarNews of the World
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine