The old spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Chornobyl NPP will be able to operate for another ten years

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2882 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 12920 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 25923 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 35090 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 31390 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 32521 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44890 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21741 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21734 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17168 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.7m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 5576 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 7028 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 10659 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 9894 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 10965 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 44898 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 50748 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 51137 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 61870 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 62396 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Alexander Stubb
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Venezuela
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 32122 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33941 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 39241 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 35418 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43687 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

The old spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Chornobyl NPP will be able to operate for another ten years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine recognized as justified the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 at the Chornobyl NPP until December 31, 2034. This decision was made based on the results of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety.

The old spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Chornobyl NPP will be able to operate for another ten years

The Board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) recognized as substantiated the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 (spent nuclear fuel storage facility) of the state specialized enterprise (SSE) "Chornobyl NPP" until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment – until December 31, 2034. This was reported by SNRIU, writes UNN.

Details

The conclusions were made based on the results of the board meeting on Thursday, which approved the results of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the Safety Analysis Report of ISF-1 of SSE "Chornobyl NPP".

SNRIU specialists, with the involvement of SSTC NRS, conducted a state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the materials, the results of which indicate that the Report takes into account national regulatory requirements and SNRIU recommendations for performing the periodic safety reassessment of ISF-1.

- noted the inspectorate.

Russian drone attack on Chornobyl NPP: foreign partners coordinate efforts to restore the NSC Arch03.12.25, 12:49 • 3174 views

Based on the results of the consideration and discussion of the aforementioned issue, the SNRIU Board decided:

  • to approve the Conclusion of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the document of SSE ChNPP "Safety Analysis Report of the Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (ISF-1). Version 3.03";
    • based on the information provided in SAR-3.03 and the Conclusion of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the document of SSE ChNPP "Safety Analysis Report of the Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (ISF-1) version 3.03", to recognize as substantiated the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment – 31.12.2034, provided that safety enhancement measures are implemented in accordance with the updated Periodic Safety Reassessment of ISF-1.

      For reference

      SSTC NRS – state enterprise "State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety".

      Chornobyl NPP NSC lost key safety functions - IAEA05.12.25, 22:37 • 4785 views

      Olga Rozgon

      SocietyTechnologies
      Energy
      Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
      Ukraine