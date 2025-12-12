The old spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Chornobyl NPP will be able to operate for another ten years

The Board of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) recognized as substantiated the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 (spent nuclear fuel storage facility) of the state specialized enterprise (SSE) "Chornobyl NPP" until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment – until December 31, 2034. This was reported by SNRIU, writes UNN.

Details

The conclusions were made based on the results of the board meeting on Thursday, which approved the results of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the Safety Analysis Report of ISF-1 of SSE "Chornobyl NPP".

SNRIU specialists, with the involvement of SSTC NRS, conducted a state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the materials, the results of which indicate that the Report takes into account national regulatory requirements and SNRIU recommendations for performing the periodic safety reassessment of ISF-1. - noted the inspectorate.

Based on the results of the consideration and discussion of the aforementioned issue, the SNRIU Board decided:

to approve the Conclusion of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the document of SSE ChNPP "Safety Analysis Report of the Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (ISF-1). Version 3.03";

based on the information provided in SAR-3.03 and the Conclusion of the state examination of nuclear and radiation safety of the document of SSE ChNPP "Safety Analysis Report of the Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (ISF-1) version 3.03", to recognize as substantiated the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment – 31.12.2034, provided that safety enhancement measures are implemented in accordance with the updated Periodic Safety Reassessment of ISF-1.

For reference

SSTC NRS – state enterprise "State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety".

