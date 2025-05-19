The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the telephone conversation between Zelensky and Trump

Trump started telephone negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a conversation with Zelensky, this was confirmed in the Office of the President of Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the publication, Trump was expected to begin his diplomatic initiative on Monday with a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recall

As UNN wrote earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The leaders agreed to talk again after Trump's conversation with Putin.

Later, US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin began a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. A White House spokesman confirmed that the call began on Monday morning local time.