The occupiers' henchmen are talking about investors who want to invest in the reconstruction of the city. In reality, these are marginals from the Russian Federation who will come to profit from the war.
The city of Sievierodonetsk, 80 percent destroyed during its capture by the Russian army, is going to be "developed" by Russian pseudo-businessmen. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
It is noted that the "Minister of Housing and Communal Services of the Luhansk People's Republic" Igor Zharkov announced the appearance of "investors" in the city who want to invest in its reconstruction.
In fact, these are marginals from the Russian Federation who will come to profit from the war
They emphasize that no "agreement" on TOT has legal force, "all those involved will be held accountable."
The occupation authorities of Sievierodonetsk organized a competition for the Kremlin's "Victory Day." In one of the youth sports schools, residents were gathered to complete Moscow's task of doing 29,220 push-ups, but the record was not set.
29,220 thousand - this is the number of "peaceful days" the invaders counted from the date of victory over Nazism in World War II. At the same time, the Russians also consider the three years of occupation of Luhansk region to be "peaceful." However, the absurd "record" was not achieved.
