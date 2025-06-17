The occupiers advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops were able to advance near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Sumy regions. This was reported in the evening of June 16 by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, June 16 at 23:51, DeepState analysts updated the map of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Komar, in Zaporizhzhia and Fedorivka," the message reads.

Recall

Russian troops reached advancement near two settlements in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, namely near Burlatske and Novopol. This was reported by the DeepState analytical project on the night of June 16.

