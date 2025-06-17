$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 07:28 PM • 35793 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 45727 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 82794 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 81834 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 87398 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 169521 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 79687 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77996 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 60265 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56687 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
The occupiers advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Kyiv • UNN

 2266 views

Russian troops were able to advance near Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Komar, Fedorivka and in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also achieved success near Burlatske and Novopil.

The occupiers advanced near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Sumy regions

Russian troops were able to advance near 5 settlements in Donetsk and Sumy regions. This was reported in the evening of June 16 by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, June 16 at 23:51, DeepState analysts updated the map of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Komar, in Zaporizhzhia and Fedorivka," the message reads.

Recall

Russian troops reached advancement near two settlements in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, namely near Burlatske and Novopol. This was reported by the DeepState analytical project on the night of June 16.

Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videos15.06.25, 18:54 • 15795 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
