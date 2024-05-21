In the temporarily occupied Crimea, she put up for auction three dachas of the late XIX - early XX centuries – "Tashlyk" by Grigory Papakhristo, "Flora" by Alexander Abramov and "Aida" by Nikolai Ratgauz. This is written by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

The pro - russian authorities in the temporarily occupied Crimea have put up for auction three dachas built in the late XIX-early XX centuries. The single lot, which was estimated at about UAH 47 million, includes three objects: "Tashlyk", "flora" and "Aida", which are located in the historical development of Feodosia on the shore of the Feodosia Bay of the Black Sea. The buildings are objects of cultural heritage of regional significance.

Dacha "Tashlyk" consists of 4 buildings built in 1912-1914. The object belonged to a relative of the manager of the Tauride state chamber, Grigory Papakhristo. Dacha "Flora" is a two-story building with a total area of more than 4 thousand square meters. m. it belonged to a sworn attorney Alexander Abramov, built in 1914. Dacha "Aida" was built in 1894. It was owned by the owner of the export company Nikolay Ratgauz, a member of the Board of the Feodosia small-scale trade loan and savings society.

The estates were Municipal in 1926 and passed into the possession of the Feodosia municipal resort Trust, later - the city executive committee. The buildings later housed children's rest homes of the Stalinist railway, TB sanatoriums, and then the Volna sanatorium.

