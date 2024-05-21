Four land plots on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea have already been distributed among the participants of the war of conquest in Ukraine. This is 1,500 land plots that belonged to local indigenous people. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that four land plots on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea have already been formed and distributed among the participants of the war of conquest in Ukraine. These are 1,500 land plots that belonged to local indigenous people, but due to fraud with Russian passports and documentation, they were not "properly issued". The massifs are located in the Saki and Black Sea regions.

This is how the Kremlin conducts an undisguised genocide of the indigenous peoples of Crimea. Without a Russian piece of paper, you simply remain without any rights, and all your property becomes the property of war criminals, - the message says.

Recall

The Kremlin promises future invaders 2 hectares of occupied Ukrainian land in the Donetsk and Kherson regions for joining the ranks of the Russian army and sending them to war in Ukraine.