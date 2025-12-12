Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UN

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:33 PM • 2028 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 5560 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10048 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21829 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 19430 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 19702 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 19904 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22695 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28295 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40121 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.3m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 30415 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 17280 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 11713 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 9622 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 15720 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10055 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 4478 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21838 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 66040 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 69250 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 4464 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 11727 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 43115 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41072 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 45939 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Heating

Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In November 2024, 226 civilians were killed and 952 injured in Ukraine, mostly by Russian missiles and drones. From January to November 2025, the number of deaths increased by 27% and injuries by 68% compared to the same period in 2024.

Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UN

The number of deaths as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine increased by 27% in the first 11 months of this year to 645, and the number of wounded by 68%, or 4,123 civilians, compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Between January and November 2024, 509 civilians were killed and 2,462 were injured by long-range drones and missiles. In the same period of 2025, the number of civilian deaths due to the use of long-range weapons increased by 27% to 645 people, and the number of injured increased by 68% to 4,123 people.

- reported the UN mission.

It is noted that "the increase in the number of long-range strikes is also the main reason for the increased level of civilian casualties recorded by the HRMMU in 2025."

As stated in the report, "in November, at least 226 civilians were killed and 952 were injured across Ukraine, with the use of powerful long-range missiles and drones by the Russian armed forces in densely populated urban areas accounting for more than half of all civilian casualties." Night attacks, it is noted, often involved the simultaneous use of hundreds of drones and missiles.

The report emphasizes that "the continuation of the Russian Federation's campaign targeting key energy infrastructure puts civilians in Ukraine at serious risk as winter approaches."

The report highlights the intensification of attacks by the Russian armed forces on Ukraine's infrastructure in November, the more frequent use of powerful long-range weapons across the country, and the continued high level of civilian casualties.

"The combined attack by the Russian Federation on November 19 on Ternopil in western Ukraine is indicative: long-range missiles and drones claimed the lives of at least 38 civilians, including 8 children, and 99 people were injured, including 17 children. This is the largest number of casualties in a single confirmed incident since the strike on the memorial service in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, in October 2023," the report says.

In November, Russia, the report notes, carried out five large-scale combined attacks on energy facilities, as well as a number of more targeted strikes, continuing a trend that began in October. These attacks caused large-scale emergency power outages in most regions of the country, which in some regions lasted more than 36 hours, and also led to interruptions in heating and water supply in a number of places, the UN said.

"Such attacks continued in December. Thus, on December 4, several long-range drones hit a power substation in Odesa, as a result of which the area was without electricity for several days," the report says.

"Even after the end of emergency blackouts, long-term scheduled power outages are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, which currently last up to 16 hours a day," the UN mission reported on December 12.

Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UN10.12.25, 03:39 • 12897 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine