Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UN

The number of deaths as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine increased by 27% in the first 11 months of this year to 645, and the number of wounded by 68%, or 4,123 civilians, compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Between January and November 2024, 509 civilians were killed and 2,462 were injured by long-range drones and missiles. In the same period of 2025, the number of civilian deaths due to the use of long-range weapons increased by 27% to 645 people, and the number of injured increased by 68% to 4,123 people. - reported the UN mission.

It is noted that "the increase in the number of long-range strikes is also the main reason for the increased level of civilian casualties recorded by the HRMMU in 2025."

As stated in the report, "in November, at least 226 civilians were killed and 952 were injured across Ukraine, with the use of powerful long-range missiles and drones by the Russian armed forces in densely populated urban areas accounting for more than half of all civilian casualties." Night attacks, it is noted, often involved the simultaneous use of hundreds of drones and missiles.

The report emphasizes that "the continuation of the Russian Federation's campaign targeting key energy infrastructure puts civilians in Ukraine at serious risk as winter approaches."

The report highlights the intensification of attacks by the Russian armed forces on Ukraine's infrastructure in November, the more frequent use of powerful long-range weapons across the country, and the continued high level of civilian casualties.

"The combined attack by the Russian Federation on November 19 on Ternopil in western Ukraine is indicative: long-range missiles and drones claimed the lives of at least 38 civilians, including 8 children, and 99 people were injured, including 17 children. This is the largest number of casualties in a single confirmed incident since the strike on the memorial service in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, in October 2023," the report says.

In November, Russia, the report notes, carried out five large-scale combined attacks on energy facilities, as well as a number of more targeted strikes, continuing a trend that began in October. These attacks caused large-scale emergency power outages in most regions of the country, which in some regions lasted more than 36 hours, and also led to interruptions in heating and water supply in a number of places, the UN said.

"Such attacks continued in December. Thus, on December 4, several long-range drones hit a power substation in Odesa, as a result of which the area was without electricity for several days," the report says.

"Even after the end of emergency blackouts, long-term scheduled power outages are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, which currently last up to 16 hours a day," the UN mission reported on December 12.

