The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kherson has increased: a teenager and an elderly woman are among the injured

The number of casualties from the enemy's attack on Kherson's central district this afternoon increased to seven, including a 15-year-old boy and an elderly woman. Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. "They hit the Central district. Enemy fire damaged residential buildings and an educational institution.

"Currently, we know about seven victims. The youngest victim is 15 years old," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, the guy was injured in the nose and shoulder.

A 39-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, a shrapnel wound to the abdomen and a fractured pelvis. A 32-year-old man was diagnosed with light injuries - blast trauma and a head injury.

An ambulance also brought to the hospital two women from Kherson, aged 58 and 40, with explosive injuries. Another woman, 39 years old, suffered from concussion, blast and brain injuries.

An elderly woman, 78 years old, also came under enemy fire. She is currently in the hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her face and arm.

Doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance to the victims, the RMA head added.

Earlier it was reported about 5 injured. Enemy aircraft struck Kherson around 14:30, causing at least one fire.