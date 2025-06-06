In Kyiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 27
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the number of injured has increased to 27. Among the victims are ordinary Kyiv residents, rescuers, and employees of critical infrastructure.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 27, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.
As of now, the total number of wounded as a result of another cynical attack by Russians on the capital has increased to 27
According to him, among the victims are ordinary Kyiv residents, rescuers, and employees of critical communal infrastructure enterprises.
All victims, Tkachenko said, are receiving qualified assistance.
