In Kyiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 27

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 27, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

As of now, the total number of wounded as a result of another cynical attack by Russians on the capital has increased to 27 - said Tkachenko.

According to him, among the victims are ordinary Kyiv residents, rescuers, and employees of critical communal infrastructure enterprises.

All victims, Tkachenko said, are receiving qualified assistance.

As a result of a repeated explosion in Kyiv, three rescuers died, 13 were injured, two of them are in serious condition.