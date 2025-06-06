As a result of a repeated explosion in Kyiv, three rescuers died, 13 were injured, two of them are in serious condition.

As a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation during the repeated shelling, rescuers were injured - three died, 13 were injured, two of them are in serious condition.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service Svetlana Vodolaga.

It was a repeated explosion during the elimination of the consequences of the arrival. There were several hits in this place, how many exactly - it is difficult to say due to the moral and psychological state of the rescuers. 13 colleagues from Kyiv were injured, two of them are in serious condition, three died. 5 rescuers were also injured in the Ternopil region - said Vodolaga.

In addition, on Journalist Day, during the attack, the spokesman of the State Emergency Service Pavlo Petrov and the employee of the press service of Kyiv Inna Zhelchik were wounded. The work is ongoing. About 250 rescuers and more than 50 pieces of equipment are working in Kyiv, search dogs are involved, which are exploring the rubble.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that another attack by Russian troops killed three rescuers in Kyiv, and another 14 were injured in the capital and in the Ternopil region. In total, 3 people died as a result of the Russian attack tonight, and about 40 were injured.

