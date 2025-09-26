The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to four people. A municipal bus with passengers was also damaged, but without casualties.
The number of victims as a result of the enemy UAV's "arrival" in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv has increased. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
The number of victims in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy drone attack has increased to 4 people
Let's add
As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a municipal bus with passengers was also damaged as a result of the shelling - according to preliminary information, there were no casualties among them.
