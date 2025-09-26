Enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store in Kharkiv, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store. Two people are known to have been injured and are receiving medical assistance.
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.
Details
As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, an enemy UAV hit the roof of a furniture store.
As of now, two casualties are known. Medics are providing all necessary assistance. SES units are working at the scene.
Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor24.09.25, 09:19 • 2999 views