Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30

As a result of Russia's night attack on Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 30, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased. Currently, there are 30 of them. 12 of them are in the hospital. - Lysak wrote.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.