Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
08:41 AM • 3910 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 27384 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 38897 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 42854 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 37354 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 45039 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57322 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 32628 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 46586 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40842 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 21800 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 20845 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 13790 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 12909 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 14209 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs08:41 AM • 3914 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 27392 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43300 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57324 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 46588 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 45046 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43300 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 21068 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 23811 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 26453 views
Actual
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 30 people. Of these, 12 have been hospitalized.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Dnipro has risen to 30

As a result of Russia's night attack on Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 30, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured has increased. Currently, there are 30 of them. 12 of them are in the hospital.

- Lysak wrote.

Recall

On the night of September 20, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Dnipro. Fires broke out. A multi-story residential building was damaged. Private homes, outbuildings, and garages were also damaged. There is destruction on the territory of enterprises. Due to enemy shelling with drones and missiles in Dnipro, one person is known to have died.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Dnipro