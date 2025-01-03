ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139671 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177039 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Number of victims of Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region has increased

Number of victims of Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region has increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74082 views

A truck driver was killed and four people were injured when the wreckage of the downed UAVs fell in Kyiv region. 14 private houses and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv region has increased to four - doctors are fighting for the life of a wounded woman, one person died, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"It's a hard night for Kyiv region. Another attack by enemy UAVs. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets downed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is a casualty and injured," noted Kalashnyk.

According to him, as previously reported, a truck driver born in 1999 died at the scene of the incident as a result of the fall of the debris of the downed enemy target from his wounds. In another area, a fire broke out as a result of the fall of the downed target on a private house, which was extinguished. Three people were injured: a woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction; a boy, 16 years old, had a cut on his knee and was hospitalized in a children's hospital. His 43-year-old father suffered abrasions and cuts to his legs.

"In another settlement, a young woman born in 2002 was shot in the stomach on the street. She is currently in the operating room. Doctors are fighting for her life," said Kalashnyk.

In total, he said, 14 private houses, an outbuilding, 2 car washes, a car, a power line, and a transformer were damaged in the region.

Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

Truck driver killed in Kyiv region by shrapnel of a “shahed”03.01.25, 07:23 • 50792 views

SES showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
kyivKyiv

