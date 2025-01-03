Number of victims of Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region has increased

The number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv region has increased to four - doctors are fighting for the life of a wounded woman, one person died, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"It's a hard night for Kyiv region. Another attack by enemy UAVs. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets downed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is a casualty and injured," noted Kalashnyk.

According to him, as previously reported, a truck driver born in 1999 died at the scene of the incident as a result of the fall of the debris of the downed enemy target from his wounds. In another area, a fire broke out as a result of the fall of the downed target on a private house, which was extinguished. Three people were injured: a woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction; a boy, 16 years old, had a cut on his knee and was hospitalized in a children's hospital. His 43-year-old father suffered abrasions and cuts to his legs.

"In another settlement, a young woman born in 2002 was shot in the stomach on the street. She is currently in the operating room. Doctors are fighting for her life," said Kalashnyk.

In total, he said, 14 private houses, an outbuilding, 2 car washes, a car, a power line, and a transformer were damaged in the region.

Operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

