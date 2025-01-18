The number of victims of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhya increased to 8 people

The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 8 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The head also said that one woman was in serious condition.

Recall

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency services are working at the scene. In addition, the occupiers launched 241 attacks on nine settlements in the region over the past day, using missiles, drones and artillery.

