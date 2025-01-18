Six injured in Zaporizhzhia: occupants struck 241 times in the region

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to six. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to the information, among the victims there is a woman in serious condition, three other men and two women sustained moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized and are being provided with the necessary medical care. Five ambulance crews are actively working at the scene.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Over the past day, the occupants struck nine localities in Zaporizhzhia region 241 times. Kamianske, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka were the most affected.

Terrorist forces launched two missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Also, more than 130 drones of various modifications attacked the above settlements, causing significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. Additionally, two attacks from multiple launch rocket systems were directed at Shcherbaky. In addition, artillery shelling also affected Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

According to local services, nine cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

