Six injured in Zaporizhzhia: occupants struck 241 times in the region

02:39 PM • 108036 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105916 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113916 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116222 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140281 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 105451 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141677 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103947 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113567 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33062 views

Six people were injured in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia, one woman is in serious condition. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 241 attacks on nine settlements in the region, using missiles, drones and artillery.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to six. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, among the victims there is a woman in serious condition, three other men and two women sustained moderate injuries. All the victims were hospitalized and are being provided with the necessary medical care. Five ambulance crews are actively working at the scene.

Recall

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Add

Over the past day, the occupants struck nine localities in Zaporizhzhia region 241 times. Kamianske, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka were the most affected.

Terrorist forces launched two missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Also, more than 130 drones of various modifications attacked the above settlements, causing significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. Additionally, two attacks from multiple launch rocket systems were directed at Shcherbaky. In addition, artillery shelling also affected Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

According to local services, nine cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia: there are 2 victims and destruction18.01.25, 07:01 • 34748 views

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

