Invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia: there are 2 victims and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were wounded in the shelling in Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was also damaged and the administrative building of an industrial facility was partially destroyed.
Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Add
Also, according to the head of the RMA, the administrative building of the industrial facility was partially destroyed.
Recall
An infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Enemy shelling damaged an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties18.01.25, 06:32 • 36534 views