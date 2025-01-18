ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia: there are 2 victims and destruction

Invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia: there are 2 victims and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two people were wounded in the shelling in Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was also damaged and the administrative building of an industrial facility was partially destroyed.

Two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Also, according to the head of the RMA, the administrative building of the industrial facility was partially destroyed. 

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy shelling. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

