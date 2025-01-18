Enemy shelling damaged an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: there are casualties

This morning, one of the infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

We know about the wounded, but the exact number of victims and the nature of their injuries are being clarified.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Detailed information is expected after the completion of operational measures.

We urge residents of the region to observe safety precautions and closely monitor official reports.

Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia region