Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia region

The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.



The Air Force warned about the identified threat of ballistic missile use for the areas under air alert.

