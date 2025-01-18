Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
The sound of an explosion was recorded in Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by RMA Chairman Ivan Fedorov. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in the region.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhya region
Recall
The Air Force warned about the identified threat of ballistic missile use for the areas under air alert.
