Number of casualties due to the car crash in Munich has increased to 20

The number of casualties due to a car crash in the German city of Munich has increased to at least 20 people, the Munich police reported, writes UNN.

Rescue workers are currently providing assistance to about 20 injured people. We do not yet have information on the severity of the injuries - reported the Munich police in X.

Therefore, as indicated, rescue helicopters are also being used.

In the center of Munich, a car crashed into a group of people, there are casualties. The driver was detained at the scene.