Number of casualties due to the car crash in Munich has increased to 20
Kyiv • UNN
In the German city of Munich, a car drove into people. According to local police, the number of injured has risen to at least 20 people.
The number of casualties due to a car crash in the German city of Munich has increased to at least 20 people, the Munich police reported, writes UNN.
Rescue workers are currently providing assistance to about 20 injured people. We do not yet have information on the severity of the injuries
Therefore, as indicated, rescue helicopters are also being used.
Recall
In the center of Munich, a car crashed into a group of people, there are casualties. The driver was detained at the scene.