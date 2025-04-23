The number of victims and injured in Jammu and Kashmir has increased after the attack on tourists

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 18553 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 38664 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70780 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 81790 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 102810 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 158125 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120708 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226575 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119379 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85415 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
0m/s
49%
750 mm
Popular news

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

April 22, 06:10 PM • 5194 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 10010 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

April 22, 06:58 PM • 3800 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 3400 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 6198 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 43994 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70780 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 65869 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 158125 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 127114 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 14936 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 15433 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 46357 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37999 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 83582 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The number of victims and injured in Jammu and Kashmir has increased after the attack on tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

A mass attack on tourists took place in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the incident, 26 people died and 17 were injured, including foreigners.

The number of victims and injured in Jammu and Kashmir has increased after the attack on tourists

The number of victims and injured has increased in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN 

Details

In the middle of the week, a tragic incident occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring 17 others. Attackers opened fire on tourists who were vacationing in one of the region's popular areas.

This has become one of the largest attacks on civilians in India in recent decades. The armed incident took place in the mountainous part of Kashmir, where tourism has been actively developing recently. It is known that among the victims are not only local residents, but also foreigners, but their nationality has not yet been disclosed.

The attack caused deep concern among the public and the Indian authorities, as it is one of the largest such attacks in the last 20 years. Local police are investigating, but there is no confirmation yet as to the identity of the attackers and the motivation for the attack.

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. According to law enforcement officials, two or three militants may have been involved in the attack. So far, no official investigation has released the names of the suspects. At the same time, a statement appeared on social networks from a little-known group that called itself the "Kashmiri Resistance." In the message, the militants protested against the resettlement of non-local residents to the region.

At least 20 people have been killed in an armed attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir23.04.25, 00:05 • 1358 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
India
Brent
$67.83
Bitcoin
$92,877.90
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,364.14
Ethereum
$1,790.77