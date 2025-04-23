The number of victims and injured in Jammu and Kashmir has increased after the attack on tourists

The number of victims and injured has increased in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN

Details

In the middle of the week, a tragic incident occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring 17 others. Attackers opened fire on tourists who were vacationing in one of the region's popular areas.

This has become one of the largest attacks on civilians in India in recent decades. The armed incident took place in the mountainous part of Kashmir, where tourism has been actively developing recently. It is known that among the victims are not only local residents, but also foreigners, but their nationality has not yet been disclosed.

The attack caused deep concern among the public and the Indian authorities, as it is one of the largest such attacks in the last 20 years. Local police are investigating, but there is no confirmation yet as to the identity of the attackers and the motivation for the attack.

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. According to law enforcement officials, two or three militants may have been involved in the attack. So far, no official investigation has released the names of the suspects. At the same time, a statement appeared on social networks from a little-known group that called itself the "Kashmiri Resistance." In the message, the militants protested against the resettlement of non-local residents to the region.

At least 20 people have been killed in an armed attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir