At least 20 people have been killed in an armed attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the largest attacks on civilians in recent years has occurred in the northern Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. Preliminary reports indicate at least two dozen deaths, but the exact number of victims has not yet been officially confirmed.

The nationality of the deceased has not yet been established.

The tragedy occurred in a tourist area that has been actively developing recently against the background of the weakening of the armed conflict in the region.

According to reports, the attack was carried out in a remote clearing, away from the main roads. Eyewitnesses later reported a sudden shooting that forced people to flee in panic to the mountains.

According to law enforcement officials, two or three militants may have been involved in the attack. So far, no official investigation has released the names of the suspects. At the same time, a statement appeared on social networks from a little-known group calling itself the "Kashmiri Resistance." In the statement, the militants expressed their protest against the resettlement of non-local residents to the region.

Earlier, local authorities reported a significant increase in the number of people who received permission to reside in Jammu and Kashmir - more than 80,000 people in two years. This is causing outrage among some of the local population, who fear demographic changes.

