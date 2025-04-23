$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14040 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25257 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61187 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75363 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96820 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39743 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39743 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61187 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61187 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62936 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62936 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12161 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12475 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45157 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36928 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82596 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

At least 20 people have been killed in an armed attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. The nationality of the victims has not yet been established, but at least 20 victims are known.

At least 20 people have been killed in an armed attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir

One of the largest attacks on civilians in recent years has occurred in the northern Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. Preliminary reports indicate at least two dozen deaths, but the exact number of victims has not yet been officially confirmed.

The nationality of the deceased has not yet been established.

The tragedy occurred in a tourist area that has been actively developing recently against the background of the weakening of the armed conflict in the region.

According to reports, the attack was carried out in a remote clearing, away from the main roads. Eyewitnesses later reported a sudden shooting that forced people to flee in panic to the mountains.

According to law enforcement officials, two or three militants may have been involved in the attack. So far, no official investigation has released the names of the suspects. At the same time, a statement appeared on social networks from a little-known group calling itself the "Kashmiri Resistance." In the statement, the militants expressed their protest against the resettlement of non-local residents to the region.

Add

Earlier, local authorities reported a significant increase in the number of people who received permission to reside in Jammu and Kashmir - more than 80,000 people in two years. This is causing outrage among some of the local population, who fear demographic changes.

India: 18 dead and 5 injured in powerful explosion at firecracker factory01.04.25, 14:52 • 9670 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
India
