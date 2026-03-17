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General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper

The number of US military personnel wounded in the war with Iran has risen to approximately 200

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2406 views

The US Central Command confirmed that approximately 200 servicemen were wounded and 13 people were killed. 10 Reaper drones were destroyed, and 7,000 targets in Iran were hit.

The number of US military personnel wounded in the war with Iran has risen to approximately 200

The number of American soldiers wounded during the US war against Iran has risen to approximately 200. This was reported by the US Central Command, as the conflict entered its third week. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the military, the vast majority of injuries are minor. About 180 servicemen have already returned to duty. At the same time, ten soldiers received serious injuries.

Injuries were recorded in various Middle Eastern countries – including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Israel.

Casualties and scale of strikes

According to the American military, 13 US servicemen have died since the conflict began on February 28. On that day, Iran launched strikes on American military bases in the region.

Trump assessed the likelihood of Israel using nuclear weapons against Iran16.03.26, 21:10 • 10926 views

Iranian attacks also affected diplomatic missions, hotels, airports, and energy infrastructure facilities in the Persian Gulf countries.

Equipment losses and strikes on Iran

According to American officials, about a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones were lost during the war. These aircraft are used for reconnaissance and can stay in the air for more than 27 hours.

At the same time, the US launched strikes on more than 7,000 targets in Iran as part of the military campaign.

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Stepan Haftko

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