Number of students of military age in universities has increased many times: after a large-scale inspection 23,000 of them expelled

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Number of students of military age in universities has increased many times: after a large-scale inspection 23,000 of them expelled

Number of students of military age in universities has increased many times: after a large-scale inspection 23,000 of them expelled

Kyiv  •  UNN

The State Education Quality Service has revealed massive violations in the verification of enrollment of men of military age in higher education institutions. As a result of the inspections, 23,000 students were expelled and 8 criminal proceedings were opened.

According to the results of inspections of higher education institutions in Ukraine, a number of them revealed high dynamics of enrollment of males of military age and more than 23 thousand students were expelled. This was announced by the head of the State Education Quality Service of Ukraine Ruslan Gurak at a briefing on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

We saw a trend where the number of applicants and students aged 25+ increased almost 10 times. This could only mean that these people did not aim to get a quality higher education, but still had other goals that were not related to quality higher education. Unfortunately, many of the issues were confirmed in this part

- Gurak noted.

In particular, according to him, 26 higher education institutions were inspected, 19 of which   recorded high enrollment rates for men of military age.

According to Gurak, the inspections revealed the following violations:

  • Admission of students without passing NMT or EIT to specialties where it is a mandatory requirement.
    • Cases of expulsion in the third year with subsequent reinstatement in the second year.
      • The “eternal master's” scheme, where students would be expelled on the eve of graduation and re-enter the first year of their master's program.
        • Violations regarding class attendance and passing sessions.

          More than 23 thousand of these students were expelled from educational institutions. In addition, we confirmed violations regarding the absence of deferment for 1869 students. As a result of our inspections, 8 criminal proceedings were opened against higher education institutions. In addition, two higher education institutions had their licenses to conduct educational activities revoked in 2024

          - Gurak said.

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

