Number of students of military age in universities has increased many times: after a large-scale inspection 23,000 of them expelled

According to the results of inspections of higher education institutions in Ukraine, a number of them revealed high dynamics of enrollment of males of military age and more than 23 thousand students were expelled. This was announced by the head of the State Education Quality Service of Ukraine Ruslan Gurak at a briefing on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

We saw a trend where the number of applicants and students aged 25+ increased almost 10 times. This could only mean that these people did not aim to get a quality higher education, but still had other goals that were not related to quality higher education. Unfortunately, many of the issues were confirmed in this part - Gurak noted.

In particular, according to him, 26 higher education institutions were inspected, 19 of which recorded high enrollment rates for men of military age.

According to Gurak, the inspections revealed the following violations:

Admission of students without passing NMT or EIT to specialties where it is a mandatory requirement.

Cases of expulsion in the third year with subsequent reinstatement in the second year.

The “eternal master's” scheme, where students would be expelled on the eve of graduation and re-enter the first year of their master's program.

Violations regarding class attendance and passing sessions.

More than 23 thousand of these students were expelled from educational institutions. In addition, we confirmed violations regarding the absence of deferment for 1869 students. As a result of our inspections, 8 criminal proceedings were opened against higher education institutions. In addition, two higher education institutions had their licenses to conduct educational activities revoked in 2024 - Gurak said.

