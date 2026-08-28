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In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center has risen to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

A Russian UAV struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, injuring five people. The fire covering 14,000 sq. m was extinguished.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center has risen to five

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 5, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Zaporizhzhia: 5 people injured as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV

- the State Emergency Service reported.

The enemy attack caused a fire on the premises of one of the shopping centers. "Emergency workers extinguished the fire over a total area of approximately 14,000 sq. m. Firefighting efforts were complicated by the constant threat of further enemy attacks, which forced rescuers to suspend firefighting and retreat to shelters," the State Emergency Service stated.

The number of injured people is being уточнено. Emergency rescue operations have reportedly been completed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack was also shown by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia28.08.26, 09:20 • 27168 views

Julia Shramko

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