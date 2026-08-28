4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out covering an area of about 2,000 sq. m, and four people were injured.
Four people were injured as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation with a drone on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia, reported on Friday Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov on social media, writes UNN.
Four people have already been injured: the number of those affected by the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing
The head of the Regional Military Administration said that "a Russian drone struck a construction hypermarket. A fire broke out, covering an area of about two thousand square meters. Four people were injured."
Russia struck shopping center in Zaporizhzhia; one person injured28.08.26, 08:47 • 1630 views