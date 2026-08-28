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Russia struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia; one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

A Russian attack damaged a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. One person requires medical assistance.

Russia struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia; one person was injured
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russia struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia; one casualty has been reported, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Friday, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

The enemy once again struck the premises of a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged the building. Preliminarily, one person requires medical assistance

- Fedorov wrote.

Local media report that it was the "Epicentr" shopping center.

Russians struck shopping center in Kharkiv with drone with mesh modem and saw the target, number of injured increased - prosecutor's office27.08.26, 16:36 • 5158 views

Julia Shramko

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