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The number of people injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian shelling has risen to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Russians attacked the logistics infrastructure of the Kyiv region for the fourth time in 24 hours. Rescuers are extinguishing fires in the Brovary and Boryspil districts.

The number of people injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian shelling has risen to 8

In the Kyiv region, the number of people injured in the Russian shelling has risen to 8; efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians attacked the logistics infrastructure of the Kyiv region for the fourth time in 24 hours.

In Brovary district, efforts are ongoing to extinguish a fire at one of the fuel infrastructure enterprises. At another location, rescuers are dismantling and dousing structures.

In Boryspil district, the consequences of the enemy attack on logistics infrastructure facilities are also being dealt with. Fires are being extinguished at 3 locations; at another, the fire has been extinguished, and emergency restoration work is currently underway there.

Russia attacked Ukraine today with 76 jet-powered "Shaheds": the main target area was the Kyiv region; there were hits18.08.26, 21:02 • 5370 views

Antonina Tumanova

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