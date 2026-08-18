Russia attacked Ukraine today with 76 jet-powered "Shaheds": the main target area was the Kyiv region; there were hits

Today, Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 jet-powered "Shaheds." The Kyiv region was the primary direction of the attack. 70 enemy UAVs were destroyed or suppressed. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

On August 18, 2026, during the daytime (from 07:00 to 18:30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 76 jet-powered UAVs of the "Shahed" type. The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region – the statement said.

According to the available information, air defense managed to shoot down and suppress more than 70 enemy jet-powered UAVs; however, there were UAV impacts and debris from downed UAVs falling at several locations. The information is currently being уточнена.

After 18:30, more than twenty jet-powered UAVs entered Ukraine's airspace! Combat operations are ongoing; do not ignore safety rules! – the post said.

We would like to remind you

Russia is building new launch sites for strike drones along the border with Ukraine and Belarus, which could threaten not only Ukraine. ISW analysts warn of a possible threat to NATO territory.