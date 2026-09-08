The number of people injured in Kyiv after the Russian attack has risen to 25

As a result of Russia’s massive attack, the number of people injured in Kyiv has risen to 25, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

The death toll from Russia’s attack on the capital on the night of September 8 has risen to 3, while another 25 people were injured - the statement said.

Rescuers continue to deal with the aftermath at two locations: fires in non-residential buildings are still being extinguished in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Fires at the other addresses have been extinguished.

We remind you

More than 50 facilities were damaged as a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv . Rescue operations are ongoing at seven locations. Earlier, three fatalities and 16 injured people had been reported.