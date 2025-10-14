$41.610.01
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
12:47 PM • 9112 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5854 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
11:53 AM • 11538 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9768 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9040 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyi
09:28 AM • 12074 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14519 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
08:16 AM • 14035 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13530 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:47 PM • 9112 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:53 AM • 11538 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

The number of domestic violence reports in Ukraine is increasing. Government Commissioner for Gender Policy Kateryna Levchenko explained this by improved response and identification of cases, as well as the impact of economic instability and increased aggression in society.

The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason

The number of domestic violence reports in Ukraine is increasing. Kateryna Levchenko, the Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, explained the reason to a journalist from UNN and discussed whether law enforcement's response to such reports has changed.

Increase in domestic violence reports

Maryna Legenka, President of the NGO "La Strada – Ukraine," stated that the number of domestic violence reports they receive is increasing.

"Currently, the number of reports is higher than before the full-scale invasion. This number of reports is slowly growing," Legenka said during a briefing.

In addition, Legenka noted that the problem of domestic violence is extremely relevant in the context of a full-scale war.

War, economic instability: causes of increasing violence in society

Kateryna Levchenko told a UNN journalist that the increase in the number of domestic violence reports also indicates an improvement in response and identification of cases.

In the early 2000s, such a type of offense or crime as domestic violence was not identified at all. This (fell under – ed.) hooliganism, minor bodily injuries, or bodily injuries of moderate severity. Therefore, the increase in the number of such cases over many years is evidence of this latent phenomenon emerging from latency. Today, the level of problems in society, interpersonal communications has increased significantly. Economic instability and general instability affect it. The level of aggression, the level of psychological fatigue are objective factors that there is more violence in society

- Levchenko said.

The National Police reported in July that in the first five months of 2025, law enforcement received over 53,000 reports of criminal offenses related to domestic violence.

Addendum

In cases of domestic violence, you can contact, among others:

· police – 102;

· national hotline for the prevention of domestic violence of NGO "La Strada – Ukraine" – 116-123;

· government 24-hour hotline for combating domestic violence, human trafficking, and violence against children.

Supplement

On December 19, 2024, a law came into force that strengthens responsibility for domestic violence.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
