The number of bankrupts in Ukraine has almost doubled since the summer
Kyiv • UNN
Most bankrupts are in Kyiv and the region, mostly people aged 25-45.
In Ukraine, 651 bankruptcy cases of individuals have been opened. The number of such cases has almost doubled over the past four months. This was reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.
So far, more bankruptcy cases have been opened against Ukrainians than in the entire last year: 575 such cases were considered then.
Most bankrupts are in Kyiv and the region. In the capital, 95 cases have been opened, or 15% of the total. In Kyiv region - 58 or 9%. Dnipropetrovs'k region closes the top with 53 cases , which is 8% of the total number.
Most often, people aged 25 to 45 years file for insolvency, accounting for 64.1% of bankrupts. Another 28.7% are people over 45 years old.
51% of bankrupts are women, and another 48% are men.
Insolvency administrator Denis Lykhopyok believes that the current dynamics is most likely a “pent-up demand” rather than a rapid growth driven by any one factor.
At the beginning of the full-scale war, people were not concerned with dealing with debts - survival issues were a priority. At the same time, there was a moratorium on collecting most of the debts in enforcement proceedings for more than a year. Even after the moratorium was lifted, private and public bailiffs reminded debtors of their obligations. This and may have been the driving force behind people seeking solutions to their debts through insolvency proceedings. In addition, to this, Ukraine is currently developing a positive judicial practice in bankruptcy matters
