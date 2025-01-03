The number of asylum applications in Germany fell by 30 percent in 2024

In 2024, the number of asylum applications in Germany decreased by 30 percent to about 230,000. This is reported by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper with reference to interlocutors from government circles, UNN reports.

Details

In 2024, the German authorities received about 230,000 applications for asylum, compared to 329,000 a year earlier. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will publish official statistics in the coming days.

The publication emphasizes that in German history, the annual number of asylum applications has exceeded the current level only six times: during the Yugoslav wars of 1991-1993, at the peak of the migration crisis in 2015-2016, and in 2023.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated the need to stimulate the employment of Ukrainian refugees. Zelenskyy plans to set up institutions in Germany and Poland to support Ukrainians in finding employment or returning.