The newly elected Pope addressed the faithful with a message of peace

In his first speech, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful with a message of peace, which sounded like a continuation of the blessing of Pope Francis, reports UNN.

We can still hear the weak, but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome. The Pope, blessing Rome, gave his blessing to the world, to the whole world that Easter morning. Let me continue this blessing. God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail. We are all in God's hands - said the new Pope.

These words became the center of the new Pontiff's address - a message of peace, humility and the Church's mission to be a bridge between God and humanity. He called not to be afraid, but to go forward "hand in hand with God", because Christ is ahead.

I would also like to thank all my brother cardinals who have chosen me as Peter's successor and to walk with you as a united Church, always seeking peace, always seeking justice, always striving to work as men and women, faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries - added Pope Leo XIV.

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the United States Robert Francis Prevost.