The newly elected Pope addressed the faithful with a message of peace

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

The newly elected Pope addressed the faithful with a message of peace

Kyiv • UNN

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful with a call for peace, continuing the blessing of Pope Francis. He emphasized the importance of unity and fearless proclamation of the Gospel.

In his first speech, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful with a message of peace, which sounded like a continuation of the blessing of Pope Francis, reports UNN.

We can still hear the weak, but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome. The Pope, blessing Rome, gave his blessing to the world, to the whole world that Easter morning. Let me continue this blessing. God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail. We are all in God's hands 

- said the new Pope.

These words became the center of the new Pontiff's address - a message of peace, humility and the Church's mission to be a bridge between God and humanity. He called not to be afraid, but to go forward "hand in hand with God", because Christ is ahead.

I would also like to thank all my brother cardinals who have chosen me as Peter's successor and to walk with you as a united Church, always seeking peace, always seeking justice, always striving to work as men and women, faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries 

- added Pope Leo XIV.

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the United States Robert Francis Prevost.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
United States
