The Netherlands will allocate 27 million euros to support Ukraine: where will the money go

The Netherlands will allocate 27 million euros to support Ukraine: where will the money go

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46486 views

The Netherlands is providing €7 million for the UCAP assistance package and €20 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This is additional assistance to the total military support of €10.4 billion.

The Netherlands will allocate 7 million euros for the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (UCAP). The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine will also receive 20 million euros from the Kingdom. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Kaspar Veldkamp emphasized the need to support Ukraine in the military and other spheres. 

"I have announced to Minister Sibisa that the Netherlands will provide 7 million euros for the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (UCAP), which is coordinated by NATO. NATO is providing long-term support to Ukraine with fuel, medicine, winter gear and drone jamming equipment," said the Dutch Foreign Minister.

He added that this is additional assistance to the total military support of 10.4 billion euros provided by the Netherlands.

In addition, the Minister reminded that the Netherlands will continue to exert economic pressure on the Russian Federation by introducing new sanctions and taking measures to prevent their circumvention.

"Yesterday we organized a conference in The Hague on sanctions compliance, which was attended by Ukraine. We are starting to see cracks in the Russian economy, and we need to widen those cracks by increasing sanctions and sanctions enforcement efforts, which is what we are working on in the 16th sanctions package," Veldkamp emphasized.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands also emphasized assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"I know that the last month has been extremely difficult. Russia's continuous massive attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the dark and cold... To support your country in these difficult times, the Netherlands will provide an additional 20 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, in addition to the 4-5 million contribution we made last year to the same fund," Veldkamp added.

According to him, the Netherlands continues to work on the issue of energy security and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as they realize that electricity is necessary not only for the civilian population, but also to support the country's economy. 

Recall 

The Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the Netherlands discussed military assistance priorities for 2025, including air defense, artillery, and defense support. The Netherlands also plans to invest €400 million in UAV production.

