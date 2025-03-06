The Netherlands is preparing a new multi-billion euro aid package for Ukraine
UNN
The Netherlands will allocate 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026. 700 million euros from the new package will be directed towards the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian defense forces.
The Netherlands will allocate 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
According to the country's Prime Minister Dick Shuf, this amount will allow the Netherlands to maintain the current level of support. In addition, part of the funds may be used as early as 2025 if necessary.
Earlier, the country's authorities had already allocated a similar amount to support Ukraine until 2025. Separately, Shuf noted that 700 million euros from the new package will be directed towards the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian defense forces.
It was previously reported that the Netherlands is providing 7 million euros for the UCAP aid package and 20 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This is additional assistance to the total military support of 10.4 billion euros.
