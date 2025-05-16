The negotiations in Turkey were limited in content, resembling something like a "spectacle" - Sky News
The negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had signs of theatricality, where each side promoted its own narratives. Sky News notes that the Russian Federation seeks to show readiness for diplomacy, but does not make concessions.
There was an "element of theatricality" at the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, as the parties sought to promote their narratives. This was reported by a Sky News correspondent, reports UNN.
According to Sky News international correspondent Alex Rossi, the several days of "peace" talks in Turkey were more like a spectacle, but had problems reflecting peaceful content.
The author of the post assessed the "element of theatricality" in the negotiations between the parties. The reason is as follows:
Ukraine and Russia sought to "promote their narratives to gain international support.
Ukrainians want to show that they are really serious about peace
Thus, they "undermine" Putin's authority and the trust of Russians in the Kremlin leader.
From the Russian point of view, the low-level delegation sent to Turkey speaks volumes.
The Russians want to show that they are striving to do everything diplomatically, but they are not getting closer to a ceasefire agreement.
According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow is winning on the battlefield, and every inch of territory they seize makes Russia "stronger" when, eventually, Russia "will have to take the conflict seriously and sit down at the negotiating table."
Putin wants to meet with Donald Trump, he wants to reverse the losses that occurred after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991
The diplomatic standoff that everyone is waiting for is a meeting in which Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin may be present in the same room, the post concludes.
During the negotiations in Istanbul, Medinsky tried to put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation with fake quotes from Bismarck and Napoleon, noted Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.
A Turkish official said that Friday's talks between Ukraine and Russia were "more positive than expected."
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has stated the need to prepare for a truce in Ukraine.